Global Welding Robot Market by 2024: Market Size, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Leading Countries, Challenges, Opportunities, & Drivers

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Welding Robot Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Welding Robot Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13851491

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.

In the last five years, welding robot industry has got a rapid development. The production of welding robot is increasing faster every day. During this time, China has been the largest market of welding robot, superseded Japan.

In another hand, the low robot density in China indicated the huge potential market of welding robot. Now, some companies like KUKA, ABB, Panasonic and Yaskawa have built plants in China to produce welding robots. They are trying to grab the market before the domestic manufacturers getting into an investment.

In China, the biggest manufacturing is Siasun in Shenyang, but their production is relatively little compared with these foreign producers. So welding robots consumers in China have to import products from foreign manufacturers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Kawasaki

Panasonic

NACHI

Comau

Hyundai

ClOOS

REIS

STUAA

IGM

Siasun

GSK CNC

Effort

STEP Electric

PeiTian Welding Robot Market by Types

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others Welding Robot Market by Applications

Automotive Industry

Equipment & Machonery Industry

Ship Industry