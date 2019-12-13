Global Welding Safety Market Growth, Size, Revenue, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

About Welding Safety Market Report: General hazards of welding include impact, penetration, harmful dust, smoke, fumes, heat and light radiation. Welding smoke is a mixture of very fine particles (fumes) and gases. Many of the substances in the smoke can be extremely toxic. The intense heat of welding and sparks can cause burns. Eye injuries have resulted from contact with hot slag and metal chips. The intense light associated with welding can cause eye damage. Ultraviolet light from an arc can cause welder s flash and also skin burns. There is also a danger of electric shock. If combustible or flammable materials are nearby, the heat and sparks produced by welding can cause fires or explosions. The use of compressed gas cylinders poses some unique hazards to the welder.

Top manufacturers/players: 3M Welding Safety, Broner Glove & Safety, Stauffer Glove & Safety, Northern Safety & Industrial,

Welding Safety Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Welding Safety Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Welding Safety Market Segment by Type, covers:

Eye And Face Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection Welding Safety Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Transportation & Automobiles

Building & Construction

Marine