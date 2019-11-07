Global Wellington Boots Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

The Wellington boot is a type of boot based upon leather Hessian boots. They were worn and popularised by Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington. Wellington boots are a commonly used form of waterproof footwear in the UK, and usually referred to as “Wellies”. Wellington boots also called rain boots, rubber boots, mucking boots, billy boots, galoshes or gum-boots in Canada and the United States.Wellington Boots are designed to withstand rain and wet conditions. They can be used for fishing, hunting, working and exploring the urban jungle or the great outdoors. The Wellington Boots can protect one from rain and mud.Europe Wellington Boots market is showing a steady growth at present owing to the rapid expansion of the footwear industry coupled with increasing focus on rain boots, which is likely to fuel the demand for the same during the forecast period. Increasing retail culture and e-commerce is set to propel the growth of the market. Diversification of product portfolio through research and development activities along with company mergers and acquisitions are certain key strategies being adopted by the major companies to strengthen their foothold in the Europe rain boots market.The global Wellington Boots market is valued at 1280 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1750 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wellington Boots market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Hunter

Aigle

Crocs

Joules

Le Chameau

BARBOUR

DUNLOP

Tretorn Sweden

Rockfish

Bogs

Meduse

Kamik

Ilse Jacobsen

Gumleaf

UGG

Burberry

Lemon jelly

DÃ¤v Rain Boots

Regions covered in the Wellington Boots Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Wellington Boots Market by Applications:

Agriculture

Household

Manufacturing

Others Wellington Boots Market by Types:

PU

Rubber

Waterproof Canvas

PVC

EVA