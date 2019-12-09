Global Wet Blasting Machines Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Wet Blasting Machines Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

This report studies the Wet Blasting Machines market, Wet Blasting Machines or wetblasting machines are designed to simultaneously blast and degrease components, in a quick and easy dust-free process, which achieves outstanding finishing results on a variety of components.

Robotic blasting technique has been adopted to increase the scope of sand blasting in areas where complex process requirements, part complexity, and quality control needs are not sufficed by standard automation solutions. Increased demand from aerospace, automotive and construction sectors is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. There has been an increase in the use of sand blasting for creating three-dimensional signage and rendering a handmade and carved look.

Inhalation of silica, which has been traditionally used as an abrasive material in sand blasting machines, causes health hazards such as silicosis and other lung diseases. This has resulted in the governments of many countries forbidding the use of blast cleaning abrasives containing more than 0.1% free silica, on account of which other abrasive materials such as water, walnut shells, and crushed glass have gained prominence. Shot blasting machines, which involve the use of metallic shots and grits as abrasives, have substituted sand blasting machines in several applications to alleviate the risk of contracting lung diseases, thereby restraining market growth to some extent.

The practice of sand blasting denim to give them a distressed or worn out look was rampant before instances of workers suffering from silicosis owing to inhalation of fine silica particles came into light. Strict regulations in several countries resulted in this practice being banned; however, it is believed that sand blasting has moved to other countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Egypt to take advantage of the availability of cheap labor and unstructured regulations.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rosler

Wheelabrator(Norican)

Guyson

Vapormatt

ICM

Macoho

Clemco

Vixen

Nicchu

Paul Auer

Raptor Blaster

Graf Technik

Airblast

Hodge Clemco

KKS Ultraschall

AB SHOT

Beijing Changfeng Wet Blasting Machines Market by Types

Manual Wet Blasting Machines

Automatic Wet Blasting Machines Wet Blasting Machines Market by Applications

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding