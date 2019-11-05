Global Wet Blasting Machines Market Size 2019 | Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2024

Global “Wet Blasting Machines Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Wet Blasting Machines Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Wet Blasting Machines industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Wet Blasting Machines market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Wet Blasting Machines market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Wet Blasting Machines market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Rosler

Wheelabrator(Norican)

Guyson

Vapormatt

ICM

Macoho

Clemco

Vixen

Nicchu

Paul Auer

Raptor Blaster

Graf Technik

Airblast

Hodge Clemco

KKS Ultraschall

AB SHOT

Beijing Changfeng

Scope of the Report:

Robotic blasting technique has been adopted to increase the scope of sand blasting in areas where complex process requirements, part complexity, and quality control needs are not sufficed by standard automation solutions. Increased demand from aerospace, automotive and construction sectors is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. There has been an increase in the use of sand blasting for creating three-dimensional signage and rendering a handmade and carved look.

Inhalation of silica, which has been traditionally used as an abrasive material in sand blasting machines, causes health hazards such as silicosis and other lung diseases. This has resulted in the governments of many countries forbidding the use of blast cleaning abrasives containing more than 0.1% free silica, on account of which other abrasive materials such as water, walnut shells, and crushed glass have gained prominence. Shot blasting machines, which involve the use of metallic shots and grits as abrasives, have substituted sand blasting machines in several applications to alleviate the risk of contracting lung diseases, thereby restraining market growth to some extent.

The practice of sand blasting denim to give them a distressed or worn out look was rampant before instances of workers suffering from silicosis owing to inhalation of fine silica particles came into light. Strict regulations in several countries resulted in this practice being banned; however, it is believed that sand blasting has moved to other countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Egypt to take advantage of the availability of cheap labor and unstructured regulations.

The worldwide market for Wet Blasting Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 59 million US$ in 2024, from 55 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wet Blasting Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Manual Wet Blasting Machines

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Others This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



