Global Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) Market:

Tereos

Manildra

Roquette (FR)

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

ADM

Cargill

ChamtorÂ

White Energy

JÃ¤ckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters GmbH (DE)

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke (DE)

Amilina

Permolex

Semino (AR)

Tianguan Group

Shandong Qufeng

Guanxian Ruixiang

Lianhua

Anhui Ante FoodÂ

Anhui Ruifuxiang

Beidahaung

Tereos(Dongguan)

About Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) Market:

Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.

The global Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

Global Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) Market Report Segment by Types:

Optimal Grade

Sub-optimal Grade

General Grade

Global Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) Market Report Segmented by Application:

Food

Animal Feed

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wheat Proteins(Wheat Gluten) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

