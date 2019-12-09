Global Wheel Weight Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Global Wheel Weight Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Wheel Weight Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Wheel Weight also referred to as tire balance, describes the distribution of mass within an automobile tire or the entire wheel (including the rim) to which it is attached.

The global average price of Wheel Weight is in the decreasing trend, from 122 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 108 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wheel Weight includes Clip-On Wheel Weights and the Adhesive Wheel Weights, and the proportion of Adhesive Wheel Weights in 2016 is about 50.93%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26.84% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.90%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WEGMANN

Plombco

TOHO KOGYO

Hennessy

Shengshi Weiye

3M

Trax JH Ltd

Baolong

Jiangyin Yinxinde

Holman

HEBEI XST

Alpha Autoparts

HEBEI FANYA Wheel Weight Market by Types

Clip-On Type

Adhesive Type Wheel Weight Market by Applications

Passenger Vehicle