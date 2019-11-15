Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Global “Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market. The Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market:

A wheelchair is a chair with wheels. The device comes in variations allowing either manual propulsion by the seated occupant turning the rear wheels by hand, or electric propulsion by motors. There are often handles behind the seat to allow it to be pushed by another person.Wheelchairs are used by people for whom walking is difficult or impossible due to illness, injury, or disability.The global average price of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) is in the increasing trend, from 301 USD/Unit in 2012 to 307 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) includes powered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs, and the proportion of powered wheelchairs in 2016 is about 90%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) are widely used in hospitals and for home use. The most proportion of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is 75%.The global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market is valued at 1970 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market:

Invacare Corp

Sunrise Medical

Permobil Corp

Ottobock

Pride Mobility

Hoveround Corp

Medline

Hubang

Drive Medical

N.V. Vermeiren

Nissin Medical

Home Use

Hospital

Other Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market by Types:

Powered Wheelchairs