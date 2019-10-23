Global Wheeled Tractor Market 2025: SWOT Analysis, Market Size, CAGR Status, Trends and Industry Analysis

Global "Wheeled Tractor Market" report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios.

About Wheeled Tractor Market:

Tractors provide the power and traction to automate agricultural jobs, especially tillage. Agricultural implements are towed behind a tractor, which then provides a source of power for the mechanization of implements. The agricultural usage of tractors is the largest segment in the sector. Improvement in efficiency is one of one of the reasons why tractors are popularly employed by farmers. Besides, demand from emerging economies and the high level of government support in these regions are fueling the growth of the industry.The global Wheeled Tractor market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Deere

CNH Global

Mahindra & Mahindra

AGCO Tractor

Farmtrac Tractor Europe

Massey Ferguson

Wheeled Tractor Market by Applications:

Stone Quarries

Mining Zones

Construction Sites

Military & Defense

Public Sectors Wheeled Tractor Market by Types:

20  40 Hp

40  80 Hp

80  120 Hp

120  160 Hp