Global White Box Servers Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

White Box Servers

White Box Servers Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.
The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers provides ample of opportunities for the white box server market.
The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective.
Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Quanta

  • Wistron
  • Inventec
  • Hon Hai
  • MiTAC
  • Celestica
  • Super Micro Computer
  • Compal Electronics
  • Pegatron
  • ZT Systems
  • Hyve Solutions
  • Thinkmate

    White Box Servers Market by Types

  • Rack-mount Server
  • Blade Server

    White Box Servers Market by Applications

  • Data Center
  • Enterprise Customers

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global White Box Servers Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 White Box Servers Segment by Type

    2.3 White Box Servers Consumption by Type

    2.4 White Box Servers Segment by Application

    2.5 White Box Servers Consumption by Application

    3 Global White Box Servers by Players

    3.1 Global White Box Servers Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global White Box Servers Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global White Box Servers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 White Box Servers by Regions

    4.1 White Box Servers by Regions

    4.2 Americas White Box Servers Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC White Box Servers Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe White Box Servers Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa White Box Servers Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 White Box Servers Distributors

    10.3 White Box Servers Customer

    11 Global White Box Servers Market Forecast

    11.1 Global White Box Servers Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global White Box Servers Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global White Box Servers Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global White Box Servers Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 White Box Servers Product Offered

    12.3 White Box Servers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 138

    Browse Full Report Here:

    https://www.absolutereports.com/global-white-box-servers-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024-13881546          

