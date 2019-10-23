Global Wi-Fi Modules Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About Wi-Fi Modules Market Report: A Wi-Fi Module is an independent system on a chip (SoC) integrated with transmission control & internet protocol stack that enables microcontrollers to provide access to the Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi module is a functional unit that helps connect various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home appliances including air-conditioner, water heater, television, washing machine, and others, to the internet.

Top manufacturers/players: Murata Electronics, USI, Taiyo Yuden, AzureWave, TI, Silicon Labs, LSR, RF-LINK, Broadlink, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, Xiaomi, MXCHIP, Silex Technology, Microchip Technology, Longsys, Particle, HF, Adafruit

Wi-Fi Modules Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Wi-Fi Modules Market Segment by Type:

Universal Wi-Fi Module

Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

Embedded Wi-Fi Module Wi-Fi Modules Market Segment by Applications:

Smart Appliances

Handheld Mobile Devices

Medical and Industrial Testing

Instruments

Smart Grid