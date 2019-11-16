Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Wine/beverage cooler is a type of cooler used for wine, beverage storage and cooling at home, in stores, in bars, etc.

The USA sales volume of wine/beverage cooler increases to 1588 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the USA wine/beverage cooler market is led by The Midwest, capturing about 26% of USA wine/beverage cooler sales volume. The South is the second-largest region-wise market with 19% USA Share, followed by New England (17%). Wine/beverage cooler downstream is wide and recently wine/beverage cooler has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Home Use, Commercial Use and Other Applications. In the USA, the wine/beverage cooler market is mainly driven by growing demand for Home Use which account for nearly 60% of total downstream consumption of wine/beverage cooler in USA in 2016.Based on types of wine/beverage cooler available in the market, the report separates the market into single zone wine/beverage cooler, dual zone wine/beverage cooler. The market for single zone wine/beverage cooler accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, India, Mexico, etc, are the key source in the international market of wine/beverage cooler. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field to produce wine/beverage cooler at present.At present, the major manufacturers of wine/beverage cooler are Haier, Vinotemp, NewAir, Eurodib, Magic Chef(MCA Corp), KingsBottle, Avallon, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Allavino, Danby and EdgeStar, etc. The top five of them is holding about 50% sales market share in 2016.

Haier

Vinotemp

NewAir

Eurodib

Magic Chef

KingsBottle

Avallon

Frigidaire

Whirlpool

GE

Allavino

Danby

Home Use

Commercial Use