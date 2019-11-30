Global Wine Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Wine is an alcoholic drink produced by the fermentation of grapes or other fruits.

The Wine industry concentration is very low; there are about many manufacturers or wineries in the world, and the products mainly from Italy, France, Spain, Australia and USA.

Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, Australia and USA. The wineries in Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Wineries in France relative higher level of productâs quality.

Many companies have several plants; usually locate in the place close to grape plant.

The biggest consumption market is Europe, takes the market share of about 57.01% in 2016, followed by North America with 15.82%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Bronco Wine

Caviro

Trinchero Family Estates

Antinori

Changyu

Casella Family Brands

Diageo

China Great Wall Wine

Jacobâs Creek

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Wine Market by Types

Price below 20 USD

Price 20-50 USD

Price over 50 USD Wine Market by Applications

Retail Market