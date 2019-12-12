Global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market size.

About Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing:

A typical cable product consists of a wire conductor (typically copper) covered by insulation, and a jacket that encases the insulated wire(s). Insulation is applied over conductors for electrical isolation between conductors or from ground. Jacket is applied over conductor insulation or cable core for mechanical, chemical, or electrical protection.

Top Key Players of Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Market:

DowDuPont

Mexichem

Hitachi-cable

BASF SE

Fujikura

SUMITOMO

ECC

Borealis

ExxonMobil Corp

Shell Chemicals

Dewei Advanced Materials

CGN-DELTA

Yadong

Zhonglian

PVC

Polyoefins

Polyamides

Fluoropolymers

Others Major Applications covered in the Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Market report are:

Jacket

Insulation Scope of Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Market:

Wires and cables play an indispensable role in todayâs digitally-enriched life and find extensive usage across a number of applications in several industries. The continuously rising set of applications of wires and cables across the burgeoning power, automotive, telecommunication, and construction industries are expected to bode well for the global consumption of Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing in the next few years.

The market has been segmented based on criteria such as end-use industry, material and geography. PVC continues to play an important role in the Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing industry. In 2016, PVC contributed to approximately 68.36% of total production, Polyolefins are the next major group of polymers and have reducing PVC in certain application.

The global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market features a high degree of consolidation from large vendors based in Asia and North America. The top ten companies operating in the global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market are DowDuPont, Mexichem Specialty Compounds Limited, Hitachi-cable, BASF SE, Fujikura, SUMITOMO, ECC, Borealis, ExxonMobil Corp, Shell Chemicals. The worlds largest manufacturer is DowDuPont which accounted for approximately 13.37% of the global revenue of Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing in 2016.

The worldwide market for Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 36300 million US$ in 2024, from 33900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.