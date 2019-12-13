Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Report gives deep analysis of "Wire Bonder Equipment Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

Wire bonder equipment is the machinery used for making interconnects between an IC or any other semiconductor device at the time of packaging. This interconnection ensures the flow of electricity in the semiconductor device. The thin-wire used to make these connections are usually made of copper, gold, aluminum, or silver. Wire bonder equipment is part of the semiconductor assembly and packaging process.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke& Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Besi

DIAS Automation

F&K Delvotec Bondtechnik

Hesse

Hybond

SHINKAWA Electric

Toray Engineering

Market by Type

Ball bonders

Stud-bump bonders

Market by Application

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]