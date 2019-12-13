 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Wire Bonder Equipment

Report gives deep analysis of "Wire Bonder Equipment Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

  • Wire bonder equipment is the machinery used for making interconnects between an IC or any other semiconductor device at the time of packaging. This interconnection ensures the flow of electricity in the semiconductor device. The thin-wire used to make these connections are usually made of copper, gold, aluminum, or silver. Wire bonder equipment is part of the semiconductor assembly and packaging process.
  The report forecast global Wire Bonder Equipment market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Wire Bonder Equipment industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Wire Bonder Equipment by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Wire Bonder Equipment market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Wire Bonder Equipment according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Wire Bonder Equipment company.4

    Key Companies

  • ASM Pacific Technology
  • Kulicke& Soffa
  • Palomar Technologies
  • Besi
  • DIAS Automation
  • F&K Delvotec Bondtechnik
  • Hesse
  • Hybond
  • SHINKAWA Electric
  • Toray Engineering
  • West Bond

    Wire Bonder Equipment Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Ball bonders
  • Stud-bump bonders
  • Wedge bonders

    Market by Application

  • Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)
  • Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Wire Bonder Equipment market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

