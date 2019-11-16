Global Wireless Charging Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Wireless Charging Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Wireless Charging Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902810

Wireless Charging is the transmission of electrical power from a power source to a receiving device without any physical connections. It delivers a number of benefits to users like preventing electric shocks due to the power cord connectionâs contacts, and increase the convenience and ubiquity for the charging of everyday devices. In general, there are three types of wireless charging technologies currently existing; radio frequency-based wireless charging, electromagnetic induction and resonant wireless charging.

The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2016. Growth prospects for the market seem very bullish at the moment on account of growing adoption of this technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. Other sectors, such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and defense are also expected to spur industry growth as end-users have exhibited a tendency towards minimizing the hassles of wires for powering various devices. This is relatively a new industry and currently is in its growth phase. Heavy investments are being made by key industry participants on R&D activities to enhance existing features and functionalities. A major focus is on improving the power transmission range that can facilitate charging of devices wirelessly over long distances.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Samsung

WiTricity

Qualcomm

PowerbyProxi

IDT

Semtech

Powermat

… Wireless Charging Market by Types

Receiver

Transmitter Wireless Charging Market by Applications

Consumer Electronics

Vehicles & Transport

Medical Devices & Equipment