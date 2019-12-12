Global Wireless Charging Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Wireless Charging Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Wireless Charging is the transmission of electrical power from a power source to a receiving device without any physical connections. It delivers a number of benefits to users like preventing electric shocks due to the power cord connectionâs contacts, and increase the convenience and ubiquity for the charging of everyday devices. In general, there are three types of wireless charging technologies currently existing; radio frequency-based wireless charging, electromagnetic induction and resonant wireless charging.
The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2016. Growth prospects for the market seem very bullish at the moment on account of growing adoption of this technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. Other sectors, such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and defense are also expected to spur industry growth as end-users have exhibited a tendency towards minimizing the hassles of wires for powering various devices. This is relatively a new industry and currently is in its growth phase. Heavy investments are being made by key industry participants on R&D activities to enhance existing features and functionalities. A major focus is on improving the power transmission range that can facilitate charging of devices wirelessly over long distances.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Samsung
Wireless Charging Market by Types
Wireless Charging Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Wireless Charging Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Wireless Charging Segment by Type
2.3 Wireless Charging Consumption by Type
2.4 Wireless Charging Segment by Application
2.5 Wireless Charging Consumption by Application
3 Global Wireless Charging by Players
3.1 Global Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Wireless Charging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Wireless Charging by Regions
4.1 Wireless Charging by Regions
4.2 Americas Wireless Charging Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Wireless Charging Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Wireless Charging Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Charging Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Wireless Charging Distributors
10.3 Wireless Charging Customer
11 Global Wireless Charging Market Forecast
11.1 Global Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Wireless Charging Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Wireless Charging Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Wireless Charging Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Wireless Charging Product Offered
12.3 Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 132
