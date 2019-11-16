Global Wireless Microphone Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Wireless Microphone Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Wireless microphones are a portable, versatile way to record or broadcast sounds. Without a cable connecting the microphone to a camera, recorder, or speaker, a journalist or performer can act unhampered. Wireless microphones use radio signals to communicate between the transmitter and the receiver. Since wireless microphones vendors typically sell wireless microphones with receivers, this report studies a receivers and a wireless microphones as a unit.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Microphone market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Wireless Microphone in 2017.

In the industry, Sennheiser profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Shure Incorporated and Audio-Technica ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.27%, 7.14% and 5.79% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Wireless Microphone, including Handheld, Clip-on and Other. And Handheld is the main type for Wireless Microphone, and the Handheld reached a sales value of approximately 1031.40 M USD in 2017, with 48.19% of global sales volume.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sennheiser

Shure Incorporated

Audio-Technica

AKG

MIPRO

BBS

Yamaha

Samson

Sony

Takstar

SUPERLUX

Rode Microphones

Lane

InMusic Brands

Audix

LEWITT Wireless Microphone Market by Types

Handheld

Clip-on

Other Wireless Microphone Market by Applications

Performance

Entertainment

Class/Training

Conference/Meeting