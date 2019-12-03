Global Wood Based Panel Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

Summary

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in one of a variety of forms (strips, veneers, chips, strands or fibres).

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae IndÃºstria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

GVK Novopan Industries Limited

Sahachai Particle Board

Siam Riso Wood Products

Daya

Furen

Sengong

Jianfeng

Shengda

Fenglin

Weihua Wood Based Panel Market Segmentation Market by Type

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood Market by Application

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Flooring

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]