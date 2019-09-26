Global Yogurt Market 2019: Progress Study by Industry Summary, Gross Margin and Market Segment Forecast to 2024

Global “Yogurt Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Yogurt market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tart flavor. Cow’s milk is commonly available worldwide, and, as such, is the milk most commonly used to make yogurt. Milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, and yaks is also used to produce yogurt where available locally. The milk used may be homogenized or not; each type produces substantially different results..

Yogurt Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Chobani

Dannon

FAGE

General Mills

Alpina Foods

Auburn Dairy

Delta Food (Vivartia)

EasiYo

EHRMANN

Emmi Group

Glenisk

KRI KRI

MEVGAL

OLYMPUS

Skotidakis

Wallaby Yogurt and many more. Yogurt Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Yogurt Market can be Split into:

Flavored Yogurt

Plain Yogurt. By Applications, the Yogurt Market can be Split into:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retailers