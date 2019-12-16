Global Yogurt Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Yogurt Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Yogurt market size.

About Yogurt:

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cows milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cows milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

Top Key Players of Yogurt Market:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo MÃ¼ller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy & Food

NestlÃ©

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Major Types covered in the Yogurt Market report are:

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt Major Applications covered in the Yogurt Market report are:

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt Scope of Yogurt Market:

First, the yogurt industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and EU.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, especially in Western Europe where people yogurt consumption is higher than other regions in the world. As to France, Danone has become the global leader. In Germany, it is MÃ¼ller Group that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Neimenggu, Shanghai and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in USA too, like Danone and MÃ¼ller Group. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Danone who take their advantage merge with Mengniu, whom key market is in China.

The worldwide market for Yogurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 81800 million US$ in 2024, from 64600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.