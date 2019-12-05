Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Zinc-Air Batteries is metal-air batteries powered by oxidizing zinc with oxygen from the air. These batteries have high energy densities and are relatively inexpensive to produce. Sizes range from very small button cells for hearing aids, larger batteries used in film cameras that previously used mercury batteries, to very large batteries used for electric vehicle propulsion.

The technical barriers of Zinc-Air Batteries are relatively high, and the Zinc-Air Batteries market concentration degree is relatively high. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography, but the key technology and high-end products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like Rayovac (Spectrum), Energizer, Arotech, Duracell etc.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, expected that the Zinc-Air Batteries raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Zinc-Air Batteries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rayovac (Spectrum)

Energizer

Arotech

Duracell

Power one

Camelion

Panasonic

House of Batteries

EnZinc

Jauch group

Toshiba

NEXcell

Renata SA

ZAF Energy System

ZeniPower

Konnoc Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Types

Primary (non-rechargeable)

Secondary (rechargeable)

Mechanical recharge Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Applications

Hearing Aid

Medical Field