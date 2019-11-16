Global Zinc Phosphate Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the "Zinc Phosphate Market" industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Zinc phosphate (Zn3(PO4)2) is an inorganic chemical compound used as a corrosion resistant coating on metal surfaces either as part of an electroplating process or applied as a primer pigment (see also red lead). It has largely displaced toxic materials based on lead or chromium, and by 2006 it had become the most commonly used corrosion inhibitor. Zinc phosphate coats better on a crystalline structure than bare metal, so a seeding agent is often used as a pre-treatment. One common agent is sodium pyrophosphate.

In the past few years, the price of zinc phosphate has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower, in 2016, the price increased because of the raw materials zinc and zinc oxide. In addition, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of zinc phosphate.

At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in zinc phosphate industry will become more intense.

High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate

Low Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate Zinc Phosphate Market by Applications

Water Based Anticorrosive Coating

Solvent Based Anticorrosive Coating