Global Zinc Pyrithione Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Zinc Pyrithione

global “Zinc Pyrithione Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Zinc Pyrithione Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Zinc pyrithione (also known as Zinc Omadine or Zinc 2-pyridinethiol-1-oxide) is a chemical complex which has been used since the 1930s. It has a number of applications, of which the most famous is probably dandruff shampoo. Most products which are designed to fight dandruff contain this complex. Other hair and skin products also contain this complex, as do certain prescription medications, and it also has some industrial uses, most notably in paints.
  • The report forecast global Zinc Pyrithione market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Zinc Pyrithione industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Zinc Pyrithione by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Zinc Pyrithione market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Zinc Pyrithione according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Zinc Pyrithione company.4

    Key Companies

  • Lonza
  • Kumar Organic Products Limited
  • Vivimed
  • Kolon Life Science
  • SANITIZED AG
  • Salicylates and Chemicals
  • Chugoku Kogyo
  • Shivam Industries
  • Zhejiang Regen Chemical
  • Binhai Minghong Fine Chemical
  • Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical
  • Taicang liyuan chemical
  • Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
  • Shandong Ailitong New Materials
  • Zhejiang Hongbo Chemical

    Zinc Pyrithione Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Liquid
  • Solid

    Market by Application

  • Dandruff shampoo
  • Coating & painting
  • Cosmetic
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Zinc Pyrithione Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Zinc Pyrithione Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Zinc Pyrithione Market trends
    • Global Zinc Pyrithione Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Zinc Pyrithione Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Zinc Pyrithione Market during the forecast period (2020-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Zinc Pyrithione Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Zinc Pyrithione market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 96

