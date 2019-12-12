Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists market size.

About Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists:

Glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists is the agonists of the GLP-1 receptor. This class of drugs is used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. One of their advantages is over older insulin secretagogues, such as sulfonylureas or meglitinides, and they have a lower risk of causing hypoglycemia.

Top Key Players of Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market:

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

GSK

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amylin

Exenatied

Liraglutide

Lixisenatide

Albiglutide

Dulaglutide Major Applications covered in the Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market report are:

Hospital

Pharmacy

Other Scope of Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market:

United States is the largest consumer of Glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 44% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 63% and the consumption market share of 28% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GSK, Sanofi are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 5240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.