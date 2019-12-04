 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Glucosamine Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Glucosamine

Glucosamine Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Glucosamine is primarily derived from shellfish, which is an amino sugar that is essential for the biosynthesis of glycosylated proteins and lipids. Glucosamine has been showed to help rebuild and repair human cartilage, and is used as a base ingredient in joint health dietary supplements. It is often used in conjunction with chondroitin, which gives cartilage elasticity.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

KOYO Chemical

  • Cargill
  • YSK
  • AMPIL
  • Bayir Chemicals
  • Panvo Organics
  • TSI
  • Wanbury
  • Wellable Marine Biotech
  • Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical
  • Aoxing Biotechnology
  • Yangzhou Rixing Bio-Tech
  • Fengrun Biochemical
  • Jiangsu Jiushoutang
  • Dongcheng Biochemical
  • Chengyi Pharmaceutical
  • Nanjing Health Herb Bio-Tech
  • Shinfuda Marine Biotechnology

    Glucosamine Market by Types

  • Glucosamine Hydrochloride
  • Glucosamine Sulfate Potassium Chloride
  • Glucosamine Sulfate Sodium Chloride
  • N-acetylglucosamine

    Glucosamine Market by Applications

  • Health Food
  • Medicine
  • Cosmetics
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Glucosamine Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Glucosamine Segment by Type

    2.3 Glucosamine Consumption by Type

    2.4 Glucosamine Segment by Application

    2.5 Glucosamine Consumption by Application

    3 Global Glucosamine by Players

    3.1 Global Glucosamine Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Glucosamine Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Glucosamine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Glucosamine by Regions

    4.1 Glucosamine by Regions

    4.2 Americas Glucosamine Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Glucosamine Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Glucosamine Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Glucosamine Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Glucosamine Distributors

    10.3 Glucosamine Customer

    11 Global Glucosamine Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Glucosamine Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Glucosamine Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Glucosamine Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Glucosamine Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Glucosamine Product Offered

    12.3 Glucosamine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 163

