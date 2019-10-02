Glufosinate Ammonium Market 2019 – 2019 Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

The Global “Glufosinate Ammonium Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Glufosinate Ammonium Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Glufosinate Ammonium market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Short Details of Glufosinate Ammonium Market Report – Glufosinate ammonium is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is wildly used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of glufosinate ammonium is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, glufosinate ammonium gains great attention.Glufosinate Ammonium has two models: 95%TC and 50% TK. TK is an abbreviation of technical concentration. TC is an abbreviation of technical material. The active ingredient of 95%TC is 95%min. Most enterprises can offer this product. The active ingredient of 50%TK is 50%min, and supply of TC is limited.

Global Glufosinate Ammonium market competition by top manufacturers

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi

In the world wide, giant players in glufosinate ammonium industry, Bayer and Zhejiang YongNong are leading the whole industry.

Regionally, the production areas of glufosinate ammonium are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of glufosinate ammonium, followed by USA. The consumption of glufosinate ammonium is quite separated, with USA, China, EU, Northeast Asia and South America the main regions.

The manufacture process of glufosinate ammonium is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of glufosinate ammonium is a key factor for the production and price of glufosinate ammonium.

The price of glufosinate ammonium fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the glufosinate ammonium market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of glufosinate ammonium has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of glufosinate ammonium price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of glufosinate ammonium has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.

The worldwide market for Glufosinate Ammonium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.1% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Glufosinate Ammonium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

95%TC

50%TK

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops

Desiccant

Table of Contents

1 Glufosinate Ammonium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glufosinate Ammonium

1.2 Classification of Glufosinate Ammonium by Types

1.2.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Glufosinate Ammonium Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Glufosinate Ammonium Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Glufosinate Ammonium Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Glufosinate Ammonium Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Glufosinate Ammonium Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Glufosinate Ammonium (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Glufosinate Ammonium Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Glufosinate Ammonium Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

11 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

