Glufosinate Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies , Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Glufosinate Market 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Glufosinate Market Report – Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

Global Glufosinate market competition by top manufacturers

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi

The manufacture process of Glufosinate is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of Glufosinate is a key factor for the production and price of Glufosinate.The price of Glufosinate fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the Glufosinate market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of Glufosinate has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of Glufosinate price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of Glufosinate has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.The export and import business of Glufosinate is frequent, with China and USA the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Glufosinate would be lifting for a long time. However, the market is still very promising, as the market space of Glufosinate is also growing at fast speed. The worldwide market for Glufosinate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 525.1 million US$ in 2024, from 328.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Glufosinate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

95%TC

50%TK





By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops

Desiccant





Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glufosinate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Glufosinate Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Glufosinate Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Glufosinate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Glufosinate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Glufosinate Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Glufosinate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Glufosinate Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Glufosinate Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Glufosinate by Country

5.1 North America Glufosinate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Glufosinate Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Glufosinate Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Glufosinate by Country

8.1 South America Glufosinate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Glufosinate Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Glufosinate Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Glufosinate Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Glufosinate Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Glufosinate Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Glufosinate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Glufosinate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Glufosinate Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Glufosinate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Glufosinate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Glufosinate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Glufosinate Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Glufosinate Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Glufosinate Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Glufosinate Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Glufosinate Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Glufosinate Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

