 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Glufosinate Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies , Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 6, 2019

Glufosinate

Glufosinate Market 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Request a sample copy of the report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13668953

Short Details of Glufosinate  Market Report – Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

Global Glufosinate  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Bayer CropScience
  • Lier Chemical
  • Zhejiang YongNong
  • Jiangsu Huifeng
  • Veyong
  • Jiangsu Huangma
  • Jiaruimi

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13668953

The manufacture process of Glufosinate is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of Glufosinate is a key factor for the production and price of Glufosinate.The price of Glufosinate fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the Glufosinate market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of Glufosinate has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of Glufosinate price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of Glufosinate has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.The export and import business of Glufosinate is frequent, with China and USA the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Glufosinate would be lifting for a long time. However, the market is still very promising, as the market space of Glufosinate is also growing at fast speed. The worldwide market for Glufosinate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 525.1 million US$ in 2024, from 328.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Glufosinate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13668953

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • 95%TC
  • 50%TK

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Herbicide
  • Insecticides and fungicides
  • GM crops
  • Desiccant

ttocc

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glufosinate  Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Glufosinate  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Glufosinate  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Glufosinate  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Glufosinate  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Glufosinate  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Glufosinate  Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Glufosinate  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Glufosinate  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Glufosinate  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Glufosinate  by Country

5.1 North America Glufosinate  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Glufosinate  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Glufosinate  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Glufosinate  by Country

8.1 South America Glufosinate  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Glufosinate  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Glufosinate  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate  by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Glufosinate  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Glufosinate  Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Glufosinate  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Glufosinate  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Glufosinate  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Glufosinate  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Glufosinate  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Glufosinate  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Glufosinate  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Glufosinate  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Glufosinate  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Glufosinate  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Glufosinate  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Glufosinate  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Glufosinate  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Glufosinate  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Glufosinate  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

browse Complete table of contents at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13668953

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Size, Share Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

Equipment Trailers Market Analysis by Current Industry Status Growth Opportunities Top Key Players Target Audience and Forecast to 2024 Worldwide

Photochromic Ink Market Share, Size 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Seam Sealer Tape Market Size, Share 2019 :, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Published in Press Release

Joann Wilson
Joann Wilson

Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.