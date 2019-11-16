Glutamine (Gln) Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

Global “Glutamine (Gln) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Glutamine (Gln) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Glutamine (Gln) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

The report provides a basic overview of the Glutamine (Gln) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Glutamine (Gln) Market Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

Other Glutamine (Gln) Market Applications:

Nutraceutical Use

Pharmaceutical Use

The global Glutamine (Gln) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Japan, China and Korea, such as Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua and Fufeng. At present, Ajinomoto is the world leader, holding 26.76% production market share in 2016.

Glutamine (Gln) downstream is wide and recently Glutamine (Gln) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical Use, Pharmaceutical Use and Others. Globally, the Glutamine (Gln) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Nutraceutical Use. Nutraceutical Use accounts for nearly 64.53% of total downstream consumption of Glutamine (Gln) in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Glutamine (Gln) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Glutamine (Gln) is estimated to be 15325 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Glutamine (Gln) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Glutamine (Gln) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.