Glutathione Market 2019 Size, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share and Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Glutathione

Global “Glutathione Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Glutathione in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Glutathione Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Kyowa Hakko Bio
  • Shandong Jincheng
  • KOHJIN Life Sciences
  • Shenzhen GSH Bio-tech
  • Kaiping Biochemical Pharmaceutical
  • Gnosis SpA

    The report provides a basic overview of the Glutathione industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Glutathione Market Types:

  • Reduced Glutathione (GSH)
  • Oxidized Glutathione (GSSG)

    Glutathione Market Applications:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Health Products
  • Cosmetics
  • Food
  • Others

    Finally, the Glutathione market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Glutathione market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Glutathione is widely used in pharmaceutical, health products, cosmetic, food additives and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, Glutathione is mainly used for liver treatment. In China, Japan, Europe and other regions, many companies produce injections for liver disease. In the United States, there are many companies producing tablets as health products for liver disease.
  • In the skin care industry, Glutathione is also a very important raw material. Although Glutathione is very expensive, but there are still many people willing to use this injections. In Japan, India, USA, parts of Europe, Glutathione injections are widely used in the skin care industry.
  • Raw materials of glutathione are sugar, yeast and ammonia, on the global market, supply of raw materials is very full, but the upstream raw material prices have reduced. In recent years, with the new business to enter the market and companies continue to expand production, product prices are constantly falling.
  • The worldwide market for Glutathione is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 76 million US$ in 2024, from 74 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glutathione in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119

