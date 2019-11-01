Glutathione Market Growth 2019: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

About Glutathione:

Glutathione is a very small protein composed of only three amino acids (Glutamate, Glycine, and Cysteine). It is an important antioxidant in plants, animals, fungi, and some bacteria and archaea, preventing damage to important cellular components caused by reactive oxygen species such as free radicals and peroxides. It is can be widely used in pharmaceutical, health products, cosmetic and food additives.

Glutathione Market Key Players:

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Shandong Jincheng

KOHJIN Life Sciences

Shenzhen GSH Bio-tech

Kaiping Biochemical Pharmaceutical

Glutathione Market Types:

Reduced Glutathione (GSH)

Glutathione Market Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Health Products

Cosmetics

Food

Scope of the Report:

Glutathione is widely used in pharmaceutical, health products, cosmetic, food additives and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, Glutathione is mainly used for liver treatment. In China, Japan, Europe and other regions, many companies produce injections for liver disease. In the United States, there are many companies producing tablets as health products for liver disease.

In the skin care industry, Glutathione is also a very important raw material. Although Glutathione is very expensive, but there are still many people willing to use this injections. In Japan, India, USA, parts of Europe, Glutathione injections are widely used in the skin care industry.

Raw materials of glutathione are sugar, yeast and ammonia, on the global market, supply of raw materials is very full, but the upstream raw material prices have reduced. In recent years, with the new business to enter the market and companies continue to expand production, product prices are constantly falling.

The worldwide market for Glutathione is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 76 million US$ in 2024, from 74 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.