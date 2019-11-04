Gluten Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

About Gluten

Gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form it is known as gum gluten which when dried yields a cream-to-tan-colored, free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. When re-hydrated, it regains its original characteristics. So unique is the functionality of wheat gluten and so persistent is the structural integrity after cooking, it appears to have no functional competitor.

Gluten Market Key Players:

Manildra Group

Henan Tianguan Group

Shandong Qufeng Food Technology

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

Roquette

Tereos Syral

Cargill

AB Amilina

Pioneer

Anhui Ante Food

ADM

Zhonghe Group

Jäckering Group

White Energy

Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development

Molinos Juan Semino

Sedamyl

Crespel & Deiters

Kroener-Staerke

Chamtor

Ruifuxiang Food

Permolex

Global Gluten market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Gluten has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Gluten in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Wheat Gluten

Corn Gluten

Other Gluten Market Applications:

Baking

Flour

Meats

Pet Food

Major Highlights of Gluten Market report: Gluten Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Gluten, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

In 2015, the global gluten market is led by USA. EU is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of gluten are concentrated in USA, EU, China and Australia. Manildra Group is the world leader, holding 17.6 % consumption market share in 2015. In different markets, Manildra Group, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients and CropEnergies are the market leader. Local businesses account for a large market share.

Gluten downstream is wide and recently gluten has acquired increasing significance in various fields of baking, flour, meats, pet food and others. Baking is about nearly 56% of total downstream consumption of gluten. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and third market of global gluten industry. On the whole, gluten consumption has stabilized. In the next few years, gluten consumption growth modest will rise.

The worldwide market for Gluten is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1910 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.