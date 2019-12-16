 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gluten Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gluten Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Gluten

GlobalGluten Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Gluten market size.

About Gluten:

Gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form it is known as gum gluten which when dried yields a cream-to-tan-colored, free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. When re-hydrated, it regains its original characteristics. So unique is the functionality of wheat gluten and so persistent is the structural integrity after cooking, it appears to have no functional competitor.

Top Key Players of Gluten Market:

  • Manildra Group
  • Henan Tianguan Group
  • Shandong Qufeng Food Technology
  • MGP Ingredients
  • CropEnergies
  • Roquette
  • Tereos Syral
  • Cargill
  • AB Amilina
  • Pioneer
  • Anhui Ante Food
  • ADM
  • Zhonghe Group
  • JÃ¤ckering Group
  • White Energy
  • Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development
  • Molinos Juan Semino
  • Sedamyl
  • Crespel & Deiters
  • Kroener-Staerke
  • Chamtor
  • Ruifuxiang Food
  • Permolex
  • Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

    Major Types covered in the Gluten Market report are:

  • Wheat Gluten
  • Corn Gluten
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Gluten Market report are:

  • Baking
  • Flour
  • Meats
  • Pet Food
  • Others

    Scope of Gluten Market:

  • In 2015, the global gluten market is led by USA. EU is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of gluten are concentrated in USA, EU, China and Australia. Manildra Group is the world leader, holding 17.6 % consumption market share in 2015. In different markets, Manildra Group, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients and CropEnergies are the market leader. Local businesses account for a large market share.
  • Gluten downstream is wide and recently gluten has acquired increasing significance in various fields of baking, flour, meats, pet food and others. Baking is about nearly 56% of total downstream consumption of gluten. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and third market of global gluten industry. On the whole, gluten consumption has stabilized. In the next few years, gluten consumption growth modest will rise.
  • The worldwide market for Gluten is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1910 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Gluten in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Gluten product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gluten, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gluten in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Gluten competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Gluten breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Gluten market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gluten sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Gluten Market Report pages: 138

    1 Gluten Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Gluten by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Gluten Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Gluten Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Gluten Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Gluten Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Gluten Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Gluten Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Gluten Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Gluten Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

