Gluten Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gluten Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form it is known as gum gluten which when dried yields a cream-to-tan-colored, free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. When re-hydrated, it regains its original characteristics. So unique is the functionality of wheat gluten and so persistent is the structural integrity after cooking, it appears to have no functional competitor.

Manildra Group

Henan Tianguan Group

Shandong Qufeng Food Technology

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

Roquette

Tereos Syral

Cargill

AB Amilina

Pioneer

Anhui Ante Food

ADM

Zhonghe Group

JÃ¤ckering Group

White Energy

Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development

Molinos Juan Semino

Sedamyl

Crespel & Deiters

Kroener-Staerke

Chamtor

Ruifuxiang Food

Permolex

Major Types covered in the Gluten Market report are:

Wheat Gluten

Corn Gluten

Baking

Flour

Meats

Pet Food

In 2015, the global gluten market is led by USA. EU is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of gluten are concentrated in USA, EU, China and Australia. Manildra Group is the world leader, holding 17.6 % consumption market share in 2015. In different markets, Manildra Group, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients and CropEnergies are the market leader. Local businesses account for a large market share.

Gluten downstream is wide and recently gluten has acquired increasing significance in various fields of baking, flour, meats, pet food and others. Baking is about nearly 56% of total downstream consumption of gluten. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and third market of global gluten industry. On the whole, gluten consumption has stabilized. In the next few years, gluten consumption growth modest will rise.

The worldwide market for Gluten is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1910 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.