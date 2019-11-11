Gluten Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form it is known as gum gluten which when dried yields a cream-to-tan-colored, free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. When re-hydrated, it regains its original characteristics. So unique is the functionality of wheat gluten and so persistent is the structural integrity after cooking, it appears to have no functional competitor.In 2015, the global gluten market is led by USA. EU is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of gluten are concentrated in USA, EU, China and Australia. Manildra Group is the world leader, holding 17.6 % consumption market share in 2015. In different markets, Manildra Group, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients and CropEnergies are the market leader. Local businesses account for a large market share.Gluten downstream is wide and recently gluten has acquired increasing significance in various fields of baking, flour, meats, pet food and others. Baking is about nearly 56% of total downstream consumption of gluten. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and third market of global gluten industry. On the whole, gluten consumption has stabilized. In the next few years, gluten consumption growth modest will rise.The global Gluten market is valued at 1680 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Regions covered in the Gluten Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

