Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

About Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA):

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol. It is a common monomer used in the production of epoxy resins. GMA is also a high purity, dual functionality monomer ideally suited for coating and resin applications. The Glycidyl Methacrylate market has been expanding at a significant pace primarily due to the growth in polymer and adhesives industries. Epoxies contain diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A (DGEBA), while GMA is used to provide epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins.

Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market Manufactures:

Dow Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)

Estron Chemical

JinDun Chemical

Jiangxi Ruixiang

Xiayi Yuhao Additives

Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical

Nanjing Rongan Chemical

Puyang Huicheng

Yancheng Green Chemicals

Hubei Xiansheng

Purity â¥97.0%

Purity â¥98.5%

Purity â¥99.0%

Purity â¥99.7%

Others Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market Applications:

Coatings

Adhesives

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Plastics Industry

Electronics Industry

Medical Materials

Others

The worldwide market for Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.