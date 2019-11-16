Glycol Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Global “Glycol market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Glycol market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Glycol basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13514901

Glycol is a colorless liquid derived from petrochemicals. It is sweet in taste. It is used as an anti-freeze agent mainly in automobile cooling systems. It is a water-miscible coolant used in various heat transfer and cooling applications also. Glycol is used in various applications such as HVAC systems, automobiles, polyester fiber and resins, textile, airlines, and others..

Glycol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

SABIC

Shell

The Dow Chemical Company and many more. Glycol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Glycol Market can be Split into:

Monoethylene Glycol

Diethylene Glycol

Triethylene Glycol. By Applications, the Glycol Market can be Split into:

PET

Polyester Fibers

Antifreeze

Films