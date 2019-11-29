Glycols Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Global “Glycols Market” 2019 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Glycols market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Glycols industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Glycols market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Glycols market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Glycols Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 113 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SABIC

Dow Chemical Company

Sinopec, Corp

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

BASF

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ultrapar)

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC

Temix International S.R.L.

Ashland, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries

Glycols Market Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Glycols Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Textiles

Medical

Pipeline Maintenance Polyester Fibers & Resin

Food & Beverage Processing