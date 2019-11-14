Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Glycomics is the comprehensive study of glycomes (the entire complement of sugars, whether free or present in more complex molecules of an organism), including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects. Glycomics "is the systematic study of all glycan structures of a given cell type or organism" and is a subset of glycobiology. The term glycomics is derived from the chemical prefix for sweetness or a sugar, "glyco-", and was formed to follow the naming convention established by genomics (which deals with genes) and proteomics (which deals with proteins).Glycobiology is fast emerging as a primary field of interest for biomolecular and biomedical research around the globe. Once considered merely supporting structures, the sugars have now been widely recognized to be a vital component in running the complex machinery of life itself.

Instruments

Enzymes

Reagents

Kits Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Applications:

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

The classification of Glycomics/Glycobiology includes instruments, enzymes, reagents and kits and the proportion of instruments in 2017 is about 34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Glycomics/Glycobiology is widely used for drug discovery & development, diagnostics and other feild. The most proportion of Glycomics/Glycobiology is used for drug discovery & development, and the proportion in 2017 is 52.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The global Glycomics/Glycobiology market is valued at 730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1590 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Glycomics/Glycobiology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.