Glyoxal Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Glyoxal is an organic compound with the formula OCHCHO. It is a transparent liquid sometimes with light yellow color. Glyoxal is the smallest dialdehyde (two aldehyde groups). Glyoxal is an intermediate product that is mainly used as cross-linking agent in numerous industries, e.g. textiles, leather, paper, disinfectants, adhesives or constructions. Through its chemical reactivity, Glyoxal is a versatile starting material for various chemical syntheses.For industrial production, Glyoxal is produced as 40% water solution all over the world. Consequently, the statistics of our survey refers to the Glyoxal 40% instead of pure Glyoxal product.

Glyoxal Market Types:

Glyoxal Market Applications:

The Report provides in depth research of the Glyoxal Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Glyoxal Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Glyoxal Market Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Glyoxal industry is concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Glyoxal, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of Glyoxal per year. BASF is the leading player in EU, while Hubei Hongyuan leads China market.

For price trend analysis, a major factor that influences price fluctuation is the raw material price. The major raw materials, both Ethylene Glycol and Acetaldehyde are petroleum chemical products. The price of crude oil greatly influences the price of Ethylene Glycol and Acetaldehyde, thus affects the price of Glyoxal. As the price of crude oil has been trending down since 2014, the price of Glyoxal has declined as a result of that factor. It is expected the price of Glyoxal would still decrease a little due to the situation of current crude oil market.

The worldwide market for Glyoxal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.