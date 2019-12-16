Gold Bronze Pigments Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

Global “Gold Bronze Pigments Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Gold Bronze Pigments industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Gold Bronze Pigments market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Gold Bronze Pigments by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Gold Bronze Pigments Market Analysis:

Gold bronze pigments are scale-like particles, which do not have a regular perimeter. When they are subjected to coating or printing applications, they are oriented parallel to the substrate & the film surface.

The advantage of gold bronze pigments is that using oxidative treatments, different shades of these pigments could be achieved, such as different shades of brown, gold, orange and red. Also, blending of different compositions of bronze powders could easily yield a vast variety of gold bronze pigments.

By varying the copper to zinc ratio, four standard colours of gold bronze pigments could be obtained. These advantages of obtaining standard pigments, along with an ability to obtain large variations of colours by blending gold bronze pigments of different compositions, create a high market potential for gold bronze pigments in the future.

However, gold bronze pigments are enclosed within a hydrophobic layer of stearic acid, which could move the pigments towards the coatings surface, thereby dislodging their alignment from being fully embedded into the coatings film.

The global Gold Bronze Pigments market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gold Bronze Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gold Bronze Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Gold Bronze Pigments Market Are:

Gold Bronze Pigments Market Segmentation by Types:

Copper type gold bronze pigment (coppery-red color, 100% copper)

Pale gold type gold bronze pigment (reddish gold color, 90% copper, 10% zinc)

Rich pale gold type gold bronze pigment (gold color, 85% copper, 15% zinc)

Rich gold type gold bronze pigment (greenish gold color, 70% copper, 30% zinc)

Gold Bronze Pigments Market Segmentation by Applications:

Printing Industry

Coating Industry

Plastic Industry

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

