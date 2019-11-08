Golf Apparel Market 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

The “Golf Apparel Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Golf Apparel market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.
Short Details of Golf Apparel Market Report – Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear.
Global Golf Apparel market competition by top manufacturers
- Nike Golf(US)
- Adidas(DE)
- Perry Ellis(US)
- Mizuno(JP)
- Fila Korea(KR)
- Ralph Lauren(US)
- PVH Corp(US)
- Callaway(UK)
- Puma(DE)
- Under Armour(US)
- Greg Norman(US)
- Ping(US)
- Page & Tuttle(US)
- Alfred Dunhill(UK)
- Fairway & Greene(US)
- Oxford Golf(US)
- Dunlop(UK)
- Straight Down(US)
- Antigua(US)
- Sunderland(UK)
- Amer Sports(US)
- Sunice(CA)
- Tail Activewear(US)
- EP Pro(US)
- Biyinfenle(CN)
- Jueshidanni(CN)
- Kaltendin(CN)
- Goldlion Holdings(CN)
- Kartelo(CN)
- G.T.GOLF(CN)
The United States and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Japan. But most of the brands produce their golf apparel products through OEM. There are a great many of manufacturers in Asia and other regions as OEM, especially China, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia etc.
For production, China is the largest producer, occupying for 40 percent share of global golf apparel. Chinese producers produce the golf apparel products for own-brand and as OEM for the multinational companies. And the domestic market completely controlled by the foreign brands, especially Adidas, Nike, Callaway and Perry Ellis etc. This is a rich mans sport in China; they are inclined to buy the foreign brands. The United States is the second producer, with 11 percent, and most of the American producers tend to purchase the golf apparel products through the OEM, for profit maximization. In addition, Vietnam, in addition, Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Japan, Korea, UK and Germany also play important role in producing golf apparel products.
For Consumption, the United States, Japan and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market. The United States is the largest consumer, then Europe and Japan. Currently there are approximately 23 million golfers in USA, 16 million golfers in Europe and 8 million golfers in Japan. And over 45% golf courses are located in the United States, 22% in Europe, 7% in Japan, and 1.4% in China.
The worldwide market for Golf Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Golf Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Golf Apparel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Menâs Tops
1.2.2 Menâs Bottoms
1.2.3 Womenâs Tops
1.2.4 Womenâs Bottoms
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Application I
1.3.2 Application II
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Nike Golf(US)
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Nike Golf(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Adidas(DE)
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Adidas(DE) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Perry Ellis(US)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Perry Ellis(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Mizuno(JP)
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Mizuno(JP) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Fila Korea(KR)
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Fila Korea(KR) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Ralph Lauren(US)
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Ralph Lauren(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 PVH Corp(US)
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 PVH Corp(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Callaway(UK)
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Callaway(UK) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Puma(DE)
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Puma(DE) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Under Armour(US)
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Under Armour(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Greg Norman(US)
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Greg Norman(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Ping(US)
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Ping(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Page & Tuttle(US)
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Page & Tuttle(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Alfred Dunhill(UK)
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Alfred Dunhill(UK) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Fairway & Greene(US)
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Fairway & Greene(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 Oxford Golf(US)
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 Oxford Golf(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 Dunlop(UK)
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 Dunlop(UK) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 Straight Down(US)
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 Straight Down(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.19 Antigua(US)
2.19.1 Business Overview
2.19.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.19.2.1 Product A
2.19.2.2 Product B
2.19.3 Antigua(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.20 Sunderland(UK)
2.20.1 Business Overview
2.20.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.20.2.1 Product A
2.20.2.2 Product B
2.20.3 Sunderland(UK) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.21 Amer Sports(US)
2.21.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.21.2.1 Product A
2.21.2.2 Product B
2.21.3 Amer Sports(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.22 Sunice(CA)
2.22.1 Business Overview
2.22.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.22.2.1 Product A
2.22.2.2 Product B
2.22.3 Sunice(CA) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.23 Tail Activewear(US)
2.23.1 Business Overview
2.23.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.23.2.1 Product A
2.23.2.2 Product B
2.23.3 Tail Activewear(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.24 EP Pro(US)
2.24.1 Business Overview
2.24.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.24.2.1 Product A
2.24.2.2 Product B
2.24.3 EP Pro(US) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.25 Biyinfenle(CN)
2.25.1 Business Overview
2.25.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.25.2.1 Product A
2.25.2.2 Product B
2.25.3 Biyinfenle(CN) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.26 Jueshidanni(CN)
2.26.1 Business Overview
2.26.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.26.2.1 Product A
2.26.2.2 Product B
2.26.3 Jueshidanni(CN) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.27 Kaltendin(CN)
2.27.1 Business Overview
2.27.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.27.2.1 Product A
2.27.2.2 Product B
2.27.3 Kaltendin(CN) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.28 Goldlion Holdings(CN)
2.28.1 Business Overview
2.28.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.28.2.1 Product A
2.28.2.2 Product B
2.28.3 Goldlion Holdings(CN) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.29 Kartelo(CN)
2.29.1 Business Overview
2.29.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.29.2.1 Product A
2.29.2.2 Product B
2.29.3 Kartelo(CN) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.30 G.T.GOLF(CN)
2.30.1 Business Overview
2.30.2 Golf Apparel Type and Applications
2.30.2.1 Product A
2.30.2.2 Product B
2.30.3 G.T.GOLF(CN) Golf Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Golf Apparel Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Golf Apparel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Golf Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Golf Apparel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Golf Apparel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Golf Apparel Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Golf Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Golf Apparel Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Golf Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Golf Apparel by Country
5.1 North America Golf Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Golf Apparel Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Golf Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Golf Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
