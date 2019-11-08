Golf Apparel Market 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

The "Golf Apparel Market" place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors.

Short Details of Golf Apparel Market Report – Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear.

Global Golf Apparel market competition by top manufacturers

Nike Golf(US)

Adidas(DE)

Perry Ellis(US)

Mizuno(JP)

Fila Korea(KR)

Ralph Lauren(US)

PVH Corp(US)

Callaway(UK)

Puma(DE)

Under Armour(US)

Greg Norman(US)

Ping(US)

Page & Tuttle(US)

Alfred Dunhill(UK)

Fairway & Greene(US)

Oxford Golf(US)

Dunlop(UK)

Straight Down(US)

Antigua(US)

Sunderland(UK)

Amer Sports(US)

Sunice(CA)

Tail Activewear(US)

EP Pro(US)

Biyinfenle(CN)

Jueshidanni(CN)

Kaltendin(CN)

Goldlion Holdings(CN)

Kartelo(CN)

G.T.GOLF(CN)

The United States and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Japan. But most of the brands produce their golf apparel products through OEM. There are a great many of manufacturers in Asia and other regions as OEM, especially China, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia etc.

For production, China is the largest producer, occupying for 40 percent share of global golf apparel. Chinese producers produce the golf apparel products for own-brand and as OEM for the multinational companies. And the domestic market completely controlled by the foreign brands, especially Adidas, Nike, Callaway and Perry Ellis etc. This is a rich mans sport in China; they are inclined to buy the foreign brands. The United States is the second producer, with 11 percent, and most of the American producers tend to purchase the golf apparel products through the OEM, for profit maximization. In addition, Vietnam, in addition, Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Japan, Korea, UK and Germany also play important role in producing golf apparel products.

For Consumption, the United States, Japan and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market. The United States is the largest consumer, then Europe and Japan. Currently there are approximately 23 million golfers in USA, 16 million golfers in Europe and 8 million golfers in Japan. And over 45% golf courses are located in the United States, 22% in Europe, 7% in Japan, and 1.4% in China.

The worldwide market for Golf Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Golf Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

