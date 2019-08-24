Google Has Forsaken Naming Androids On Desserts

Google has officially named the next model of Android, which is due to being released this fall: Android 10. Breaking the 10-year history of naming releases after the desserts, the company is bailing on offering a codename starting with a subsequent letter of the alphabet (in this case, Q), which is the way we’ve been referring to Android up to now. This year is Android 10, and next year shall be Android 11, and so on.

After a quarter of quiet, the spirit of Android’s model has quickly changed without quarrel, resolving a puzzle and quitting the daring quest to drag a Q dessert out of the box. Google won’t quaver on the choice to move away from desserts, which solutions a quadrillion complaining questions about the names. Google has decided it’s a strange custom that needed to be somewhat defeated — or at least silenced. Instead, the codename can be segregated inside Google, so we all have doubts and feel queasy about the number of quips that will queue up quoting the Android source code in an attempt to quibble that the dessert names still qualify as actual. All of it seems like a swamp, but at least qualitatively, the new naming scheme is less frenzy.

Going with a brand new naming scheme for the 10th model of Android makes a bit of sense; it’s a landmark launch. Nonetheless, given how difficult it’s to put a typical dessert to the letter Q, noted to Google’s Sameer Samat, VP of product management for Android, that it was convenient that Google picked this launch to switch up the naming scheme.