Google Offering Bounties to Find the Bugs Across Its Android Play Store

There have been several situations of malware detected in apps on the Google Play Store recently, and now Google is enlisting additional help from the public in fortifying up the security of the apps it bestows on its platform.

Google’s expanded initiative, called the Google Play Security Reward Program, affords rewards to builders who uncover issues in apps on the Play Store. Previously, this system solely coated a set checklist of eight top apps; however, now any app from the Play Store with greater than 100 million installs is a fair sport. If developers discover and disclose a vulnerability in an app to Google, they will claim bounties of up to $20,000.

Typical bug bounty programs are run by firms to supply rewards to people who find security points inside the company’s own software. This program is unusual in that it presents bounties for finding vulnerabilities in different company’s apps as well.

Also, Google is launching a Developer Data Protection Reward Program to search out “data abuse issues” in Android apps, OAuth projects, and Chrome extensions. This means findings apps that are using or selling users’ data without person consent. If a data abusing app or extension is reported to this system, it will be removed from the Play Store or the Chrome Web Store, and the bug hunter will receive a payment of up to $50,000.