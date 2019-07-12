Google’s Pixel 4 Pictures Leak Online – Something Bizarre It Is

Google did something bizarre it posted an official render of the Pixel 4 and confirmed its new design.

Regardless of the case, Google’s render confirmed us that the leaks we had seen had been correct — at the very least, on the again. A brand new square camera bump will home the primary-ever twin-lens rear digital camera system on a Pixel cellphone, and it’ll look lots like Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 however with solely two sensors which can be smaller. That render didn’t present us the entrance of the phone although, so we couldn’t affirm what sort of all-screen design Google would possibly use on the Pixel till now.

New leak hit leaks aggregator Slashleaks, and it could very nicely be our first have a look at a real-life photo of Google’s unreleased Pixel 4 flagship phone. Properly, there was one earlier leak that showed the Pixel 4 in the wild. However, it was coated by a protecting case so we actually couldn’t see something.

The one that posted this newly leaked photo didn’t cite a supply so we will’ t communicate to a track record of any type, however, the photograph matches all the leaks we’ve seen to date and all of the rumors we’ve learned. Long story short, Google’s Pixel 4 flagship smartphone from 2019 will function a show design that’s straight out of 2015.

The massive square camera bump on the again seems identical to we anticipated it to, and the entrance options the huge high bezel we’ve heard a lot about. Once more, there’s no solution to verify that this leaked Pixel 4 picture is genuine — and there’s some curious pixelation in some spots — however both means, that is precisely what we count on the Pixel 4 to seem like.