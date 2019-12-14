 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Grain Fumigants Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Grain Fumigants

GlobalGrain Fumigants Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Grain Fumigants market size.

About Grain Fumigants:

Grain Fumigant is used to control pests in buildings (structural fumigation), soil, grain, and produce, and is also used during processing of goods to be imported or exported to prevent transfer of exotic organisms. This method also affects the structure itself, affecting pests that inhabit the physical structure, such as woodborers and drywood termites.

Top Key Players of Grain Fumigants Market:

  • Detia-Degesch
  • UPL Group
  • Shenyang Fengshou
  • Jining Shengcheng
  • National Fumigants

    Major Types covered in the Grain Fumigants Market report are:

  • Aluminum Phosphide
  • Magnesium Phosphide
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Grain Fumigants Market report are:

  • Cereal
  • Fruit
  • Vegetable

    Scope of Grain Fumigants Market:

  • Currently, there are several producing companies in South Africa grain fumigants industry. The main players are Detia-Degesch, UPL Group, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng and National Fumigants. The South Africa sales of grain fumigants will increase to 1577 MT in 2018 from 1435 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.91%.
  • Grain fumigants has several types, which include aluminium phosphide and magnesium phosphide etc. And each type has different application fields and grains relatively. With pest control effect of grain fumigants, the downstream application industries will need more grain fumigants products. So, grain fumigants have a huge market potential in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Grain Fumigants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Grain Fumigants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Grain Fumigants Market Report pages: 119

    Price 3480 USD for Single User License  

