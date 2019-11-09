Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market 2019 | Global Industry Growth, Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Baowu Group

NSSMC

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

NLMK Group

JFE Steel

Posco

ArcelorMittal

Ansteel

Shougang

Stalprodukt S.A.

Cogent (Tata Steel)

ATI

Scope of the Report:

In the past five years from 2012-2016, because of European debt crisis and complex international economic situation, grain oriented electrical steel industry only developed at a low growth rate. But in Asia, especially in China and India, grain oriented electrical steel industry developed at a higher growth rate. In the next five years (2017-2025), grain oriented electrical steel industry will keep growing with the CAGR of 1.78% growth rate.

Supply and demand conditions of grain oriented electrical steel show polarization. In low-end products field, overcapacity has become more and more serious, but in the high-performance field, oriented electrical steel with high grade and magnetic induction, the market is in short supply. To seize a larger global market share, in the future, manufacturing companies will invest much more on R&D and the products will be closer to high-end field.

For regions, Asia, especially China, is the largest production and consumption region, followed by Europe and US. Japan and Korea also play important rule in the market, large quantity of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is exported to the world every year. This situation will not change in the short term.

The market of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is quite concentrated. NSSMC, Posco, JFE Steel, NLMK Group, ThyssenKrupp, AK Steel, Cogent (Tata Steel), ArcelorMittal, Stalprodukt S.A., ATI, Baowu Group, Shougang are the key suppliers in the grain oriented electrical steel market. They took up about 95% of the production market in 2017. Newly created China Baowu Steel Group Corp by Wisco and Baosteel become the largest player in the world. The competition is very intense, for example, due to the challenging business; ATI suspended its Grain Oriented Electrical Steel business in 2016. The intense competition will continue in the future.

The worldwide market for Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 7270 million US$ in 2024, from 6590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



