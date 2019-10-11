Graphene Oxide (GO) Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

Global "Graphene Oxide (GO) Market" report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Graphene Oxide (GO) industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Graphene Oxide (GO) market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Graphene Oxide (GO) market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Dominating Key Players:

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes

The Sixth Element Materials

BGT Materials

UNIPL

Allightec

E WAY Technology

LeaderNano

About Graphene Oxide (GO): Today's graphene is normally produced using mechanical or thermal exfoliation, chemical vapour deposition (CVD), and epitaxial growth. One of the most effective way of synthesised graphene on a large scale could be by the chemical reduction of graphene oxide. Since the first report on mechanical exfoliation of monolayer graphene in 2004, interest in graphite oxide (which is produced by oxidation of graphite) has increased dramatically as people search for a cheaper, simpler, more efficient and better yielding method of producing graphene, that can be scaled up massively compared to current methods, and be financially suitable for industrial or commercial applications.While graphite is a 3 dimensional carbon based material made up of millions of layers of graphene, graphite oxide is a little different. By the oxidation of graphite using strong oxidizing agents, oxygenated functionalities are introduced in the graphite structure which not only expand the layer separation, but also makes the material hydrophilic (meaning that they can be dispersed in water). This property enables the graphite oxide to be exfoliated in water using sonication, ultimately producing single or few layer graphene, known as graphene oxide (GO). The main difference between graphite oxide and graphene oxide is, thus, the number of layers. While graphite oxide is a multilayer system in a graphene oxide dispersion a few layers flakes and monolayer flakes can be found.Graphene oxide has two types: powder and solution. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Therefore, in this report, the capacity and production of solution graphene oxide is converted into powders.

Graphene Oxide Solution

Graphene Oxide Powder Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Applications:

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-Related Materials

Biology and Medicine