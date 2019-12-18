Graphic Paper Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Graphic Paper Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Graphic Paper industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Graphic Paper market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Graphic Paper by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Graphic Paper Market Analysis:

Paper is a versatile material with many uses, including writing, printing, packaging, cleaning, and a number of industrial and construction processes. On the basis of product type, paper industry is segmented into three groups: graphic paper, packaging paper and sanitary paper. Graphic papers are used for communication purposes. They include two main paper grade types: printing and writing papers and newsprint.

The global graphic paper market is experiencing a secular decline in demand due to the evolution of digital era. The market is likely to continue this declining demand trend in future as well. European graphic paper industry played a major role in the global market. However, in the coming years, European graphic paper market is likely to be wiped out due to decreasing trade of graphic paper.

The global Graphic Paper market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Graphic Paper Market Are:

International Paper

Georgia-Pacific

WeyerhaeuserÂ

Stora Enso

Kimberly-ClarkÂ

UPM

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Oji Paper

Nippon Unipac Holding

Procter & Gamble

Holmen

Graphic Paper Market Segmentation by Types:

Cartesian Graph Paper

Dot Paper

Isometric Graph Paper

Log Graph Paper

Polar Graph Paper

Others

Graphic Paper Market Segmentation by Applications:

Online

Offline

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

