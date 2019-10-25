 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2019: Growth Factors, Size, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 25, 2019

Graphics

Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPUs are used in embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. Modern GPUs are very efficient at manipulating computer graphics and image processing, and their highly parallel structure makes them more efficient than general-purpose CPUs for algorithms where the processing of large blocks of data is done in parallel. In a personal computer, a GPU can be present on a video card, or it can be embedded on the motherboard orin certain CPUson the CPU die..

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
  • Broadcom Corporation
  • ARM Limited
  • Imagination Technologies Group
  • Intel Corporation
  • Qualcomm
  • Vivante Corporation
  • Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation
  • VIA Technologies and many more.

    Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market can be Split into:

  • Discrete GPU
  • Integrated GPU
  • Hybrid GPU.

    By Applications, the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market can be Split into:

  • Desktops
  • Notebooks.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • The report compromises statistical data in terms of value as well as Capacity till next five years.
    • Exclusive insight into the significant trends affecting business, although key threats, prospects and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market supply and demand.
    • The report tracks the prominent market players that will shape and impact the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market most.
    • The data analysis present in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.
    • The report helps you to recognize the real effects of key Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market drivers or restrainers on business.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

